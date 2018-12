UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Muskegon County man died Wednesday night in a crash in Isabella County.

Michigan State Police say the crash involved four vehicles on Broadway Road, east of Isabella Road near Crossway Lane.

Jordon Charles-Anthony Wilson, 30, of Twin Lake, Michigan, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He died at the scene. The drivers of all four of the vehicles were also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.