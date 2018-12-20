Paw Paw Village Players celebrate 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Paw Paw Village Players are celebrating their 50th anniversary, and they're going to celebrate in style with cabarets, musicals, and pop up theaters.

Their season is opening with Charlotte’s Web, showing February 8th & 9th at Trinity Lutheran School, 725 Pine Street in Paw Paw.

They're also planning several cabarets to celebrate our anniversary year. They will include music from shows they've done in the past, some from other Broadway shows, and a few non-musical scenes from their best shows.

Something new the Paw Paw Village Players are trying this year is pop up theater. They hope to perform A Dolls House at the Carnegie Center in Paw Paw, and their summer musical, Fiddler On The Roof at Freshwater Community Church.

For more information, visit ppvp.org or call 269-657-PLAY.