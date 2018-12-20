Police arrest two during armed robbery investigation; loaded gun recovered

Posted 1:50 PM, December 20, 2018, by

From Kalamazoo DPS

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kalamazoo County authorities have arrested two people as they investigate several armed robberies and firearm-involved crimes.
A collaboration of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Portage Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Township Police Department have been investigating an increase of armed robberies over the last two months.
Wednesday, officers stopped a suspected vehicle leaving the Concord Place Apartments. Both Kalamazoo County residents in the vehicle were arrested for various offenses, according to police. They say they recovered a loaded handgun that was in the vehicle and the passenger, a 19-year-old, was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
The investigation into the armed robberies is continuing. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s