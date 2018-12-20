× Police arrest two during armed robbery investigation; loaded gun recovered

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kalamazoo County authorities have arrested two people as they investigate several armed robberies and firearm-involved crimes.

A collaboration of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Portage Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Township Police Department have been investigating an increase of armed robberies over the last two months.

Wednesday, officers stopped a suspected vehicle leaving the Concord Place Apartments. Both Kalamazoo County residents in the vehicle were arrested for various offenses, according to police. They say they recovered a loaded handgun that was in the vehicle and the passenger, a 19-year-old, was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The investigation into the armed robberies is continuing. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.