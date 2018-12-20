Police searching for suspect who assaulted two Kentwood officers

Posted 3:55 PM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:31PM, December 20, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who apparently got into a fight with two Kentwood police officers.

Police say they were called to an area along 44th Street between Division and Roger B. Chaffee Blvd. Thursday afternoon on reports of a domestic dispute. There, the suspect got into a fight with the two officers.

The two officers were injured and the suspect ran from the scene.  Police are in the area searching for the suspect.

