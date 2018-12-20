× Portion of M-44 to be renamed for fallen MSP trooper

LANSING, Mich. – A portion of a Kent County roadway will be named after a Michigan State Police trooper killed near Rockford in 2017.

Governor Rick Snyder signed Senate Bill 960 to rename a portion of M-44 between Rogue River Road and Belding Road as Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway.

O’Neill was killed while on motorcycle patrol in September 2017 at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road in a crash. He had been a part of the Rockford Post of the MSP and had been engaged to be married a couple of weeks after his death.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Peter MacGregor.