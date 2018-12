× School kids donate over 500 containers of playdough for hospital

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Students at an a local elementary school are making Christmas brighter at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Students at Cedar Trails Elementary School in Cedar Springs participate in a Giving Project every December. This year, the Young Fives, Kindergarten and First Graders collected over 500 containers of playdough for kids at the hospital.

Eleven classrooms participated in the project.