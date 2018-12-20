Security camera catches mail carrier tossing damaged package onto lawn of a Oshtemo home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHTEMO, Mich. — When Tom Holman returned home from running a 10-minute errand on Wednesday, he noticed a package was on his front lawn and not on his doorstep. That's typically where he picks up his mail. However as he walked on the grass and got closer to it, he noticed that it was damaged.

“I thought maybe the dogs got hold of it,” Holman said during an interview at his home. “But then I’d seen [the video] and I was like you got to be kidding me. The stoop is only 20-feet away.”

The package had a hole in it he said. When Holman liked at the security camera video he saw that the mail carrier stayed in the vehicle, scanned the box and tossed it outside the window.

“It was a present from my kids’ grandparents,” Holman said. “They don’t get to see these grandparents very often. So they cherish everything they get from them.”

Fortunately nothing was damaged inside the package, he said Nonetheless, he told his wife, showed her the surveillance video and she headed straight to the post office. They told her that they’re looking into it.

“I don’t think it was my regular driver. She usually comes out and I greet her when I see her,” Holman said. “I don’t know if it was a new guy or someone simply just having a bad day.”