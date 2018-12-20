Smart Shopper: Holiday Break fun that won’t break the bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hoopla of Christmas and the holidays will come and go. One reality staring you back in the face: kids are on winter break and they're going to get bored. On top of that, you might have family or friends staying in West Michigan with the hopes that you will "entertain" them. You've spent your money on gifts and food, so now what?

You turn to the FOX 17 Smart Shopper.

Below are a list of a few fun, inexpensive events along with other resources to find out what's happening through winter break right here in West Michigan or just a small road trip away.

Air Zoo, Portage: For $2 extra on top of admission, enjoy themed crafts, games and more!

Allendale Township Library : Winter Krafts for Kids on Dec. 27

Blandford Nature Center, Grand Rapids

Bricks 4 Kidz, Grand Rapids: According to their Facebook page: "Nintendo Games Galore Day Camp! Children ages 7-12 will enjoy building some of their favorite classic video games in this STEM-based camp using LEGO technic bricks, axles, gears, motors, and battery packs! "

Forever Curious Children's Museum, Fennville: indoor fun for the whole family including their upcoming Holiday STEM Challenge

Fruitport District Library: How about a good 'ol game of life-size Candyland?

Holland Community Aquatic Center: Great for infants up to adults. Enjoy a splash zone, water features, slide, zip-line and more for only $8.50 per person. No time limit on how much fun you can have.

Impression 5 Science Center, Lansing

Kent District Library: It would take up an entire web story posting about each individual activity that KDL offers. So, click this link to see their calendar of events. One awesome event that stands out is on Dec. 29 when the Tun-Dra Kennels sled dog team will be visiting the Wyoming branch.

grkids.com: This awesome website is stuffed full with ideas!

kzookids.com: Make visiting southwest Michigan on your to-do-list and don't do it without visiting this site!

Lakeshore Museum Center, Muskegon: Create bath bombs in their favorite color then stay to visit the museum’s newest exhibit Collection by Color as well as their hands-on rooms! Cost: $5 for 3 bath bombs of the same color. Museum admission is FREE for Muskegon County residents, just $3 for non-residents.

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, Grand Rapids: $1 for kids (includes skates) and $3 for ages 18 and up. Also provide balance aids for children.

Sandcastles Children's Museum, Ludington: your kids and even the grown ups will have such a blast at this indoor museum, complete with a real airplane!