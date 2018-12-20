Stock market falls again; drops under 23k

Posted 4:28 PM, December 20, 2018, by

(AP) – Another miserable day on Wall Street knocked 464 points off the Dow Jones Industrial average, bringing its losses since Friday to more than 1,700 points.

The index is now down more than 10 percent for December, putting it on track for its worst monthly loss in almost a decade.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq is now down almost 20 percent from the peak it reached in August.

After steady gains through the spring and summer, stocks have fallen sharply in the fall as investors worry that global economic growth is cooling off.

The S&P 500 fell 39 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow lost 464 points, or 2 percent, to 22,859.

The Nasdaq fell 108 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,528.

