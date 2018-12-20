Twin Lake man dies in four-car crash in Isabella County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified Jordon Charles-Anthony Wilson as the 30-year-old Muskegon County man killed in a four-car crash in Isabella County. He was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The MSP/Mt. Pleasant post says in a news release it happened around 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Road, east of Isabella Road, in Union Township.

“A preliminary investigating revealed a black Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on Broadway and struck a white Chevy Impala which was turning

left onto Broadway. The Impala then crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound white Mercury SUV. After the Black Chrysler struck the Impala it continued westbound on Broadway and struck an eastbound black Ford Escape.”

The drivers of all four vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. State Police say Wilson, 30, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He was a Twin Lake resident.

The crash investigation continues. MSP says other agencies assisting troopers at the scene were the Isabella County Sheriff Department, Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, the Tribal Police Department, and MMR Ambulance