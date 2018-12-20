Woman missing from SW Michigan since November

PAW PAW, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a woman missing since early November.

Natily Nacole Franklin, 41, is from Decatur, Michigan, but was last seen with friends in South Bend, Indiana on November 2. Police say Natily’s purse, clothing, money and cellphone were all left behind. She has not contacted family since November 2.

Natily is also known to have a small chihuahua dog with her most of the time.

Natily is described as being white, about 5’8″ tall and weighing about 140 lbs. She has curly brown hair with highlights and hazel eyes. She also has a “sleeve” tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551.