Wrong-way driver on US-131 stopped by Wyoming police before crash

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming police officer may have saved a life or two after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel on U.S. 131.

Police say an officer was traveling southbound on U.S. 131 near 44th Street at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday when he saw a driver heading the wrong way towards him. He activated his lights and siren and pulled alongside the driver who was going between 50 and 60 miles per hour. The officer noticed the driver appeared to be asleep and he used his police cruiser to push the car to a stop.

Police say that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The driver told police that he had been awake for over 40 hours and was sleep deprived.

Police are using the incident to warn people of the dangers of drowsy driving and to not rely on coffee and energy drinks to get you through.

The actions of the police officer likely prevented a head-on collision. No one was injured in Thursday morning’s incident.