5 people hospitalized after crash in front of Muskegon school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police say a two vehicle crash sent several people to a West Michigan hospital Friday morning.

It happened around 8:51 a.m.in front of Central Elementary on Giles Road in Muskegon County.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Jeep was attempting to turn left into the parking lot and struck a Chevy Avalanche. The cause of the crash reportedly caused the Avalanche to strike two other vehicles parked in the school lot.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word how severe the injuries were.