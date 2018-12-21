Bank robbed in Branch County

BRONSON, Mich. – Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a PNC Bank Friday morning.

Bronson Police say they were called to the bank on West Chicago Street just before 10:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a grey skullcap, grey hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should call Bronson Police at 517-369-9083 or Branch County Silent Observer at 517-279-2000.