GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich -- In a battle of the two top teams in the Fischer division, Byron Center was able to shutout Jenison, 2-0.
Byron Center shutouts Jenison in divisional showdown
-
South Christian takes care of business in their old gym with win over Byron Center
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Byron Center teacher honors students’ achievements in big way
-
Three sets of brothers help Byron Center to strong start on the ice
-
Zeeland East 27, Byron Center 13
-
-
Alice goes steampunk in BCHS production of “Alice in Wonderland”
-
Florida Georgia Line drummer to visit West Michigan School
-
Unity Christian 42, Byron Center 14
-
Maranka leads Angels to win over Hornets
-
Zeeland West 22, Byron Center 14
-
-
Overnight break-ins at two more Kent Co. cell phone stores
-
Breastfeeding support group educating moms weekly
-
Suspect threatens clerk with knife, flees with undisclosed amount of money