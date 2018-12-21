Byron Center shutouts Jenison in divisional showdown

Posted 11:14 PM, December 21, 2018

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich -- In a battle of the two top teams in the Fischer division, Byron Center was able to shutout Jenison, 2-0.

