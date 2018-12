Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig's Cruisers always has something new and fun to try, and that's not an exaggeration! To wrap up their year of expansion and renovations, they've added a virtual reality game station to their endless entertainment.

Todd and Leigh Ann went over to their Grand Rapids locations to play with all the fun to be had during winter break, and throughout the year.

To learn more about everything Craig's Cruisers has to offer, head to craigscruisers.com.