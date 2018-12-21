Forest Hills Northern girls earn impressive win over East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:23 PM, December 21, 2018

ADA, Mich -- Despite a few late lead changes between the Pioneers and Huskies, Forest Hills Northern girls defeat East Grand Rapids, 64-58.

