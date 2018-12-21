Governor-elect Whitmer announces her cabinet members

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer will become Governor Whitmer once the new year begins, and she’s announcing key members of her cabinet.

“We have assembled a highly-skilled and deeply experienced team ready to get to work moving Michigan forward, starting January 1,” said Governor-elect Whitmer in a news release. “Putting forth a budget reflective of the issues that matter most to Michigan residents will be one of my first and most important charges as Governor. This group brings the expertise that will be necessary to guide that process and a commitment to getting the job done right.”

Rachael Eubanks has been named to serve as state treasurer. Most recently, Eubanks was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder to serve on the Michigan Public Service Commission as a utility regulatory commissioner and was unanimously confirmed by the Michigan Senate Energy & Technology Committee.

Former state representative Chris Kolb will serve as budget director. Kolb is currently president of the Michigan Environmental Council and served as co-chair of the Flint Water Advisory Task Force, which investigated the city’s drinking water crisis, found state-appointed emergency managers and the DEQ.

The Office of the State Employer will be headed by Liza Estlund Olson. Estlund Olson most recently served as executive director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 517M.

Governor-elect Whitmer also named key leadership positions in her Executive Office today, including: