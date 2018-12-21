Governor-elect Whitmer announces her cabinet members

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer will become Governor Whitmer once the new year begins, and she’s announcing key members of her cabinet.
“We have assembled a highly-skilled and deeply experienced team ready to get to work moving Michigan forward, starting January 1,” said Governor-elect Whitmer in a news release. “Putting forth a budget reflective of the issues that matter most to Michigan residents will be one of my first and most important charges as Governor. This group brings the expertise that will be necessary to guide that process and a commitment to getting the job done right.”
Rachael Eubanks has been named to serve as state treasurer. Most recently, Eubanks was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder to serve on the Michigan Public Service Commission as a utility regulatory commissioner and was unanimously confirmed by the Michigan Senate Energy & Technology Committee.
Former state representative Chris Kolb will serve as budget director. Kolb is currently president of the Michigan Environmental Council and served as co-chair of the Flint Water Advisory Task Force, which investigated the city’s drinking water crisis, found state-appointed emergency managers and the DEQ.
The Office of the State Employer will be headed by Liza Estlund Olson. Estlund Olson most recently served as executive director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 517M.
Governor-elect Whitmer also named key leadership positions in her Executive Office today, including:
- Chief of Staff – JoAnne Huls, chief of staff at Sterling Group.
- Chief Strategist – Mark A. Burton, CEO of Burton Strategies, Inc. and chief of staff to then-Senate Democratic Leader Whitmer.
- Chief Legal Counsel – Mark Totten, Associate professor at MSU College of Law and former prosecutor and attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice.
- Chief Compliance Officer – Corina Peña Andorfer, attorney and former chief compliance officer at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority..
- Cabinet Secretary – Jay B. Rising, former state treasurer and retired executive vice president/chief financial officer of Detroit Medical Center.
- Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II – Shaquila Myers, legislative director for Senate Minority Leader Ananich.
- Communications Director – Zack Pohl, Whitmer for Governor communications director and former communications director at Michigan AFL-CIO.
- Public Affairs Director – Jen Flood, government policy advisor at Dykema.
- Community Affairs Director – Melanie Brown, director of public affairs and community engagement at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.