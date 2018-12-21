Holland business owner gives $12k to help build Mexico border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - It's the political debate that could shut down the government.

President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that if Democrats won't fund the border wall, there will be a shut down that could last, "a very long time."

However, some of his supporters are trying to make sure the wall gets built, regardless of the government funding, by contributing to a GoFundMe page.

Ed Wheatley, owner of Fortress Stabilization Systems of Holland is one of those patrons.

Wheatley tell us, "I've got grandchildren and I'm worried about their future, so I decided I'm gonna step up and help the cause and hopefully other businesses will do the same."

The GoFundMe itself was launched Sunday by Air Force veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage.

In an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Kolfage commented, "This is America coming together. They want the wall and they're putting their money where their mouth is and they're funding it."

He adds, "I mean what’s 80 bucks for 60 million people? The common person can give that kind of money and this is not just about Republicans and conservatives. There’s an outpouring of Democrats that are messaging me and giving to this wall fund."

In a matter of days, the GoFundMe called "We The People Will Fund The Wall," raised millions. One of the more sizable donations came from Wheatley.

He remarks, "I made a $12,000 donation. I felt it was important to get this thing rolling and then other businesses maybe would take a look at it and see if they could help out too, and maybe we can get this thing done a little sooner."

Because as Wheatley says "obviously Congress isn't getting anything done."

So even if the fundraiser doesn't actually fund the wall, Wheatley hopes it will serve as a call for action.

"I’m hoping something like this will wake up Congress and they’ll start seeing that the people want this done."

The GoFundMe has raised over $12 million, just a little over 1% of the GoFundMe's $1 billion goal.

It is still not confirmed whether or not the government will be able to use this money.