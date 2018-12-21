JENISON, Mich -- Emily Kellogg added a game-high 18 points for the Wildcats as they survive a late scare from Hudsonville, 56-50 the final.
Jenison girls hang on for win over Hudsonville
-
Deyman, Nott lead Jenison to big win over Cedar Springs
-
89-year-old man enters ArtPrize with miniature re-creation of Jenison, Hudsonville
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
-
‘Pay it Forward West Michigan’: Woman’s FB page connects those in need
-
Wyoming tops Jenison on the road in a thriller
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Byron Center shutouts Jenison in divisional showdown
-
Mona Shores 49, Jenison 10
-
-
No word yet if latest armed robbery in Jenison tied to others
-
Jenison defeats Traverse City Central to advance
-
Businesses struggle as Jenison road work projects continue