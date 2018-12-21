Kent County mom collecting art supplies for hospital kids in son’s honor

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A young west Michigan boy gone too soon after spending over half his life battling cancer, now his mother now hopes to share his passion with others.

Ben Klooster had just turned six, two weeks before he passed away from Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft and connective tissues.

Now, almost a year later his mother is helping his legacy live on by sharing Ben’s love for art with other kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“He became very withdrawn in the hospital, he wouldn’t talk to anybody, he wouldn’t answer questions, but art was something that he controlled and he enjoyed. It gave him a little bit of control back which is something I think he needed,” says Amy Klooster, Ben’s mom.

Klooster started an arts and crafts supply drive called ‘Ben’s Big Art Box’ to run throughout his birthday month of December annually. More than 16 location across west Michigan are collecting donations.

Bins at the schools will be picked up before the holiday break, but the bins at local businesses will be out until December 31st.

For more information visit the Remember Ben Facebook page.

You can drop them off at the following locations:

Here’s a list of item they’re looking for: