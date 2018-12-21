Kentwood police search for suspect who injured two officers

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Kentwood Police are asking for help in finding the suspect who injured two officers Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were talking with a person while they were investigating a possible domestic assault when the person struggled with the police and then ran away. Witnesses told police that the suspect was picked up by a vehicle a short time later.

The incident happened outside the Countryside Townhomes near 48th Street and Eastern SE. The suspect is identified as Harry Edward Buchanan, 24. He is wanted for two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

The two officers were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.