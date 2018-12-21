One dead in apparent pedestrian crash on US-131

Law enforcement, Homeland Security seen at Grand Rapids technology organization

Posted 1:42 PM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:56PM, December 21, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene of a Grand Rapids technology organization and that group announced they are closed for the day.

Grand Rapids Police, along with state and federal agencies, are at the National Science Institute in the 900 block of Leonard NW.  The group was formerly known as The Geek Group.

Grand Rapids Police at the scene tell FOX 17 that the scene was “above them.”  U.S. Homeland Security tells FOX 17 that their agents are at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details if they become available.

