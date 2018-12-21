× Malfunctioning space heater sparks garage, car fire in Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — Firefighters in eastern Ottawa County have knocked down an attached-garage fire that spread to a vehicle – and started to spread to the house.

But firefighters got there quickly and stopped it from damaging more than just the side of the house.

The fire broke out around 7:36 p.m. Friday at 7476 Eastlane Avenue in Jenison. That’s south of Baldwin Street, between 12th and 20th avenues.

Residents of the home evacuated, according to Ottawa County dispatchers. They say an SUV in the driveway was engulfed in flames. The fire was knocked down by 8:06 p.m. Friday.

The Georgetown Township fire chief told FOX 17 at the scene that four adults had been working on a vehicle when a space heater inside the garage started to malfunction and spark. That briefly caught one of the adults’ pants on fire, but no injuries were reported.

Ottawa County Dispatch Authority says the Blendon and Georgetown Township fire departments responded.