Michigan child dies from flu; 1st of the season

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan health officials announced Friday the first influenza-associated pediatric death of the season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reports that a child in Osceola County died after being infected with influenza A/H1N1. Nationally, the MDHHS says there have been six pediatric deaths associated with the flu this season. Last year, two children in Michigan died from flu-related complications.

Flu activity in Michigan is still in the “localized” stage so far. Most of the cases of the flu have been the H1N1 virus.

The flu vaccine is still available and recommended as the best way to prevent the flu. Last season, 39.5 percent of Michigan residents received the vaccine. The national average was 41.7 percent.