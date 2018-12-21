Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Another multi-million dollar mixed-use building on Medical Mile.

The Diamond Place development features apartments, retail space, and a parking garage. Sitting on the corner of Michigan and Diamond Street, the building already has a Gordon Food Service Marketplace, a tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Sushi Bar.

165 apartments with one or two bedrooms are ready for people to move into.

The cost of the project was $42 million.

2. Students from Cedar Trails Elementary in Cedar Springs donated 500 containers of Playdough to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

It was all collected by 11 classrooms consisting of young fives, kindergarten, and first graders.

The donations were part of the school's "Giving Project," which picks a different non-profit each holiday season to support.

3. Multiply your donation to the Salvation Army starting today! After receiving a $100,000 matching challenge gift, the Kent County Salvation Army has started the "Give Once, Bless Twice" campaign.

For every $1 donated in Kent County now through Christmas Eve will be matched with an additional $1 up to $100,000.

Donate at one of the more than 60 kettle sites throughout Kent County, online, phone or mail.

4. Say goodbye to cookbooks, Americans are ditching them for smartphones.

A new survey examined the country's cooking and eating habits, and found that most people aren't checking opening a cook, but rather finding recipes and meal inspiration on Instagram, Pinterest, and good old Google.

It didn't make a difference when it came to age; old and young alike are using their phones. The findings also revealed most millennials were likely to plan their weekly dinner menus, cook with their significant other, and try new recipes.

5. Donna, Dylan, Brenda. Names like that rind a bell if you were a child of the 90s. The teen drama "Beverly Hills 90210" may be coming back!

Deadline Hollywood is reporting a reboot of the show, featuring some of the original cast members, is being pitched to broadcast and streaming networks, and it's generating a lot of interest.

Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Jason Priestley are among the actors who would reportedly star int he reboot.

The original series ran from 1990 to 2000 right here on Fox.