Mother shot 14-year-old daughter to death as teen called 911, police say

RENTON, Wash. -- A Washington state mother is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing her 14-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

According to Renton police, the 14-year-old girl called 911 to report a domestic dispute between her mother and father at their home in the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue S.

During the dispute, the mother confronted her daughter, shooting and killing her while she was on the phone with 911, authorities say. No one else was injured, and the mother was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators believe there was a recent custody dispute in which the mother had lost custody of her children.

The father told investigators he came home and found the children's mother already inside the house. Police said she was not supposed to be there.

The woman allegedly used a taser on the father, then tied up her family with zip ties before executing the daughter, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Police told the paper she also threatened to kill the father, but the pistol jammed.

The 52-year-old mother, who has not been identified, is being held at the King County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.