Muskegon Heights to receive $3M for Sherman Boulevard reconstruction

Posted 2:05 PM, December 21, 2018, by

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The City of Muskegon Heights has been awarded $3 million for the redesign and reconstruction of Sherman Boulevard.

The funding comes from a supplemental bill passed in Lansing in this current session.

The project was proposed by the city and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce acted as an advocate for the project in Lansing.

“I am excited to see this project for Muskegon Heights. This is a major renovation for the main thoroughfare of the community and it continues the revitalization of a great city,” said Rep. Terry Sabo of the 92nd District in a press release.

Sherman Boulevard is one of the busiest and most traveled roads in Muskegon County.

 

