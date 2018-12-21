North Muskegon defeats Ravenna in battle of unbeatens

MUSKEGON, Mich -- T.J. McKenzie scored 20 points in North Muskegon's 61-51 win over Ravenna in a battle of unbeatens. The Norsemen improve to 7-0.
