Police seek charges after boy struck by car outside school

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy is recovering after an alleged hit-and-run accident at Harbor Lights Middle School in Holland Township.

It happened around 2:55 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the school, 1024 – 136th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says Elijah Saucedo was struck by a silver SUV that did not stop after hitting the child. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect vehicle using school-surveillance cameras, and they say in a news release that the suspect was later located.

“A report will be sent to the (Ottawa County) Prosecutor’s Office seeking charges for Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.

Besides the Sheriff’s road patrol, AMR Ambulance also responded to the scene.