Police warn of scam targeting Kalamazoo businesses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo are warning of a “holiday season scam” targeting area businesses.

Investigators with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say several businesses have fallen victim to the scam.

They say the suspects contact a business employee telling them they are a “regional manager” or some other higher authority within the company. They request that the employee purchase numerous gift cards using the money from the business to be used to give all employees gifts. The suspects then get the employee to send them the gift card information and the suspects then use the cards for their own gain.

The suspects contact the businesses by either phone or email. Investigators hope that with greater awareness, the scam will stop working.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.