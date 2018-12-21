Prosecutor: No charges for Oakridge teacher/coach for inappropriate conduct

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor says he will not be pressing criminal charges against a teacher and coach at Oakridge High School.

Chief Assistant Timothy Maat sent out a press release late Friday announcing the decision.

Maat said that on December 17, the school contacted the Sheriff’s Department regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct between the coach and several students. Investigators reviewed videos where the coach touched the student athlete on her body that made her feel uncomfortable.

Maat said that the witnesses and students were “honest and credible” but they could not rule out that the touching was accidental.

The school is still investigating several tips that the teacher and coach has made inappropriate comments to other female students.

Anyone with other concerns about the situation should contact the Muskegon County Sheriff at 231-724-6351.