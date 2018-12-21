Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese’s opens next week to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- We're getting a sneak peak at the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese's location in Walker before it reopens to the public next week.

There will no longer be animatronics and there will be live shows each hour with Chuck E. Cheese himself and it's done away with its tokens and now has a digital play pass for kids to use.

The new place will hold more people and larger parties. It opens next Friday, December 28, with a party from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's is located at 3108 Alpine Avenue in Walker.

The first 100 guests will get a free gift and enjoy cake.