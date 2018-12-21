Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese’s opens next week to the public

Posted 7:06 AM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, December 21, 2018

WALKER, Mich. -- We're getting a sneak peak at the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese's location in Walker before it reopens to the public next week.

There will no longer be animatronics and there will be live shows each hour with Chuck E. Cheese himself and it's done away with its tokens and now has a digital play pass for kids to use.

The new place will hold more people and larger parties. It opens next Friday, December 28, with a party from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's is located at 3108 Alpine Avenue in Walker.

The first 100 guests will get a free gift and enjoy cake.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s