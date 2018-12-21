Report: MSU ‘stonewalled’ Nassar investigation

Posted 10:57 AM, December 21, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Special prosecutor William Forsyth accuses Michigan State University of “stonewalling” the Nassar scandal investigation.

In a 16-page report issued Friday, Forsyth says that MSU’s failures were not a result of policies, but of individual people failing.

“Policies are no better than the people tasked with implementing them,” says Forsyth in the report.

Criminal charges have been filed against three MSU officials in the investigation: Kathie Klages, former MSU gymnastics coach, William Strampel, the former Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Lou Anna K. Simon, the former President of MSU.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

