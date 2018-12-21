Scam call going around Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A phone scam using the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is going around again.

Captain Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says several residents in the last 24 hours have informed the department of the calls. The suspect asks the targets to purchase pay cards and then supply the number on the back of the card, or be arrested on an open warrant.

Bennett says the suspect even identifies himself as Capt. Mark Bennett.

Bennett says that the department does not operate in this way.

There are no suspects at this time.