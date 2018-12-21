Schuil’s Coffee is the perfect stocking stuffer for coffee-lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the person in your life that can't live without the magic morning elixir, Schuil's Coffee makes a great stocking stuffer for Christmas.

CEO Tim Volkema, along with the owners of The Sparrows Coffee, show off which coffees make great gifts.

Another great gift idea is their new subscription service! Choose a type of coffee, how much needs to be delivered, how often, and many other options.

Schuil Coffee is located at 3679 29th Street in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit schuilcoffee.com.