GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In front of a packed arena, South Christian was able to pull out a 63-61 win over Unity Christian to open the new gymnasium.
South Christian hangs on to beat Unity Christian, 63-61
-
South Christian takes care of business in their old gym with win over Byron Center
-
Checking out South Christian High School’s new athletic facilities
-
Unity Christian rallies for district soccer win over South Christian
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
Unity Christian 38, South Christian 14
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Unity Christian spoils Brock Stevens’ big night by beating Calvin Christian
-
-
IS attack on Christian pilgrims in Egypt kills 7
-
Hudsonville holds off Unity Christian to take Salad City Classic
-
Defenders improve to 4-0 with win over Northpointe Christian