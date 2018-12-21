Students make handmade rocking toys for area families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. -- Woodshop students at a local high school are helping out Santa this holiday season. They have spent the semester creating wooden toys and Friday their hard work will finally pay off.

"It's definitely the highlight of the year, " said Matt Melvin, a 30-year wood shop instructor at Thornapple Kellogg High School.

Sitting in an assembly line, reminiscent of elves at the North Pole, students built ten rocking Harleys.

"We've been working on these motorbikes, the wood motorbikes for all the kids that are in need," said junior Logan Tolan. "We start with the base ... and then we can work it up as in the motorbike bod."

What makes this Christmas story worth telling is what the students do with the bike rockers.

"My students are going to dress up as elves," Melvin said, "and we just go to the kids houses and knock on the door and tell them we're Santa's elves from the North Pole and we heard they were a good boy or girl, and we got this hand made rocking toy for them/"

The students -- um, elves -- are pretty excited.

""Going up to their doors and actually being able to hand them the prize and make them feel good," Tolan said, "it will definitely bring a lot of joy to the world. So that's what I'm excited for."

Because at the end of the holiday, giving is what the season is truly about. "That's what I tell my kids," Melvin said. "How many people in the world do you think get to come in and build something like this, and then load it up in your sleigh-slash-school bus and drive around and give it away, that's the spirit of Christmas right there you can't beat that."