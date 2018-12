KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo are looking for three suspects in five separate home invasions earlier this week.

The home invasions took place Wednesday morning in the Winchell Neighborhood of Kalamazoo.

Police say that the pictures below are of persons-of-interests in the cases. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.