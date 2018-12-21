One dead in apparent pedestrian crash on US-131

Teen in custody for threat at Grand Rapids school

Posted 1:20 PM, December 21, 2018, by

C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say a 15-year-old is in juvenile detention after a threat was made to a school.

The threat was made via the Snapchat app towards the C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy.

The teen’s name and how they are associated with the school has not been released.  The teen is expected to be charged with False Report of Terrorism, which is a 20-year-felony.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said Thursday that they had identified the teen who made the threat and was certain that the situation was under control and there was no danger to anyone at the school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s