× Teen in custody for threat at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say a 15-year-old is in juvenile detention after a threat was made to a school.

The threat was made via the Snapchat app towards the C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy.

The teen’s name and how they are associated with the school has not been released. The teen is expected to be charged with False Report of Terrorism, which is a 20-year-felony.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said Thursday that they had identified the teen who made the threat and was certain that the situation was under control and there was no danger to anyone at the school.