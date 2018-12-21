The Friday Funnies: Christmas Edition
-
‘Funny Girls’ Christmas musical opens Friday
-
Starbucks is doubling down on Christmas with its new holiday cups
-
Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today
-
Holiday edition of Project Night Lights dazzles at Children’s Hospital
-
Get a jump start on Christmas shopping at “Kalamatopia”
-
-
Funny Girls performing original Christmas musical this weekend
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 20
-
Get in the Christmas spirit at GR Symphony’s Holiday Pops this weekend
-
The Friday Funnies
-
Friday Funnies – Some of the Days of Davis
-
-
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital hosts 27th annual Christmas party at Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 14
-
Christmas travel: Snow Friday and Sunday in some areas