ADA, Mich -- Trent Summerfield added 18 points as Forest Hills Northern defeats East Grand Rapids, 75-40.
Trent Summerfield’s 18 points powers Forest Hills Northern over East Grand Rapids
-
Forest Hills Northern picks up second win in 24 hours with victory over Grandville
-
Forest Hills Northern girls earn impressive win over East Grand Rapids
-
Northern/Eastern hockey picks up big divisional win over East Grand Rapids
-
East Grand Rapids tops East Kentwood in marquee matchup
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past East Kentwood in overtime
-
-
Rockford tops Forest Hills Northern in district opener
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Top-ranked Forest Hills Northern wins district opener against Lowell
-
Be A Santa to a Senior
-
Forest Hills Northern defeats Gull Lake, 1-0 in overtime
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz