Trent Summerfield’s 18 points powers Forest Hills Northern over East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:36 PM, December 21, 2018, by

ADA, Mich -- Trent Summerfield added 18 points as Forest Hills Northern defeats East Grand Rapids, 75-40.

