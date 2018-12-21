× Water-rescue team responds to report of man in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rescue crews searched the Grand River late Friday afternoon on a report of two men possibly struggling in the water in downtown Grand Rapids.

The first report came in around 4:37 p.m. Friday. Grand Rapids Police dispatchers confirm a caller had told police she saw one or two men in the middle of the Grand River, north of the Fulton Street Bridge, chest-deep in water. And they appeared to be struggling.

Grand Rapids Police, firefighters and a water-rescue team responded, and searched south of the Fulton Street Bridge, where they figured the man or men would’ve floated to, if the report were accurate.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX 17 that Zodiac inflatable boats were deployed, and termal imaging was used. But a fire engine cleared the scene at 5:10 p.m., and the search scene began to clear around 5:20 p.m. after no one was found in the water.