GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Abbey Kimball led all scorers with 23 points to lead West Catholic to their fourth straight win with a 53-41 victory over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Friday night.
West Catholic girls get fourth straight win with victory over Sacred Heart
