What’s On: NFL Viewing Guide Week 16

Posted 9:52 AM, December 21, 2018, by

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions hauls in a pass for a catch in the second quarter during NFL game action as TreDavious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills tries to defend at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – TV ratings for the NFL have been very good this season and there are some matchups with playoff implications this weekend.

And we’ll still get to see our home team, the Detroit Lions.

Fox has the single game this week, so we’ll see our hometown heroes try to derail the playoff dreams of Holland’s Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. We hope that the technical problems that prevented Lions Game Day from airing last week are fixed for this Sunday.  After the game, Fox will be airing PBA Bowling!

CBS has the doubleheader this week and will air the Houston Texans taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. and then the national game of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at 4:30 p.m., in a game of NFL playoff implications, and Fantasy Football playoffs.

One more week to go!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s