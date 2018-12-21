× What’s On: NFL Viewing Guide Week 16

FOX 17 – TV ratings for the NFL have been very good this season and there are some matchups with playoff implications this weekend.

And we’ll still get to see our home team, the Detroit Lions.

Fox has the single game this week, so we’ll see our hometown heroes try to derail the playoff dreams of Holland’s Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. We hope that the technical problems that prevented Lions Game Day from airing last week are fixed for this Sunday. After the game, Fox will be airing PBA Bowling!

CBS has the doubleheader this week and will air the Houston Texans taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. and then the national game of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at 4:30 p.m., in a game of NFL playoff implications, and Fantasy Football playoffs.

One more week to go!