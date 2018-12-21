Zeeland East defeats Greenville, 66-42

Posted 11:39 PM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40PM, December 21, 2018

ZEELAND, Mich -- Trip Riemersma had 18 points as Zeeland East defeated Greenville, 66-42 the final.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s