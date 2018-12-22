Starting Saturday, a few snow chances in West Michigan this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mainly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few light snow flurries possible. Not much in the way of any accumulations as this snow should not impact your travel conditions. Temperatures remain in the lower to mid 30s.

Tonight we have the chance to see some possible freezing drizzle as the light snow flurries continue. Temperatures will drop back in to the upper 20s. Sunday we will primarily see more snow shower chances in the evening as light lake effect snow showers will develop and continue into Monday morning.

If you are missing the snow it is no wonder because we are currently sitting at the second least snowy December on record. There is not much in the way of accumulating snow left in our forecast through the end of December.

Our next major system after the Christmas holiday arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. We will see a wintery mix with ice transition to rain as we are expected to be on the warm side of a system moving towards West Michigan.