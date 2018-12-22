× Bust out your favorite ugly sweater for the 20 Monroe Live Christmas party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to break out your ugly sweaters, 20 Monroe Live is hosting an ‘Old School’ holiday party.

The party will feature ‘The Dan Band’ seen in movies like ‘The Hangover’ and ‘Old School.’

There will be a ugly sweater contest, tailgate style games, and you can get your picture taken with bad Santa.

The party starts Saturday at 8 p.m. , with tickets ranging from 10 to 35 dollars.

You can also take your ticket next door to the B.O.B for some food and drink specials.