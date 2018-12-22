× Cuts for a Cause offers free haircuts for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One barber is giving back for the holiday season with free haircuts for kids.

After the first was unfortunately canceled, Cuts for a Cause is back.

Stormy Brown LLC will be providing haircuts totally free for children ages two to fifteen at Vida Salon in Grand Rapids.

Stormy says he’ll be available from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be working alone.

Haircuts will take place on a first come first serve basis, with guests able to write their name on a sign-in sheet upon arrival.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.