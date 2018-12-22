Grand Rapids Public Schools introducing new learning program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is creating a new way for students to learn.

Starting next school year students will receive outdoor education experiences.

This initiative, called the Grand Rapids Environmental Education Network (GREEN), received a $300,000 grant from the Wege Foundation  to pilot the initiative.

School officials say the hands-on lessons are more engaging, helping students to better understand concepts, and exposes students to their local environment, which gives them a greater appreciation and awareness.

The grant is for three years, with the first year focusing on pre-k, the second year targeting middle school students, and year three addressing high school students.

 

